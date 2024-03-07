https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-unleashing-fiery-inferno-on-ukrainian-troops-1117191087.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Unleashing Fiery Inferno on Ukrainian Troops

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows combat work of Grad multiple-launch rocket system. Russian soldiers virtually incinerated Ukrainian troops in Seversk vicinity with bunch of projectiles.

Grad MLRS can fire up to 122 mm missiles in a sheer moment and turn an area the size of several football fields in a lake of fire, leveling enemy infrastructure and turning the enemy into smoking ash. Having this supreme machine of war against them, Ukrainian militants are likely feeling the very same terror Wehrmacht soldiers experienced encountering Soviet rocket artillery.

