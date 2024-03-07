https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-unleashing-fiery-inferno-on-ukrainian-troops-1117191087.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Unleashing Fiery Inferno on Ukrainian Troops
2024-03-07T13:45+0000
2024-03-07T13:45+0000
2024-03-07T14:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
seversk
ukraine
grad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117190544_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_275f4d74f0d04b4e604f3636f585fe6d.jpg
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117190544_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_32a414e50c973baa316c18708a2f4f42.jpg
2024-03-07T13:45+0000
13:45 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 07.03.2024)
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows the combat work of Grad multiple-launch rocket system. Soldiers attacked Ukrainian troops in Seversk's outskirts, DPR, with a bunch of projectiles.
Grad MLRS can fire up to 122 mm missiles in a sheer moment and turn an area the size of several football fields in a lake of fire, leveling enemy infrastructure and turning the enemy into smoking ash. Having this supreme machine of war against them, Ukrainian militants are likely feeling the very same terror Wehrmacht soldiers experienced encountering Soviet rocket artillery.