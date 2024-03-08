https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/biden-preps-for-sotu-address-chinarussia-trade-hits-record-high-canada-protects-nazis-1117199586.html
Biden Preps for SOTU Address; China/Russia Trade Hits Record High; Canada Protects Nazis
Biden Preps for SOTU Address; China/Russia Trade Hits Record High; Canada Protects Nazis
Sputnik International
President Biden is preparing for a much-anticipated State of the Union address, as many observers focus on his cognitive abilities rather than his rhetoric.
2024-03-08T05:21+0000
2024-03-08T05:21+0000
2024-03-08T09:43+0000
the critical hour
radio
sotu
philippines
china
tiktok
emmanuel macron
victoria nuland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117199408_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_355b2ad9086932c7ec6168d2554754c1.png
Biden Preps for SOTU Address; China/Russia Trade Hits Record High; Canada Protects Nazis
Sputnik International
President Biden is preparing for a much-anticipated State of the Union address, as many observers focus on his cognitive abilities rather than his rhetoric.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the role of Israel as a policy tool of US imperialism.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss corporate media as a policy tool of US imperialism and a move to ban TikTok.George Koo, a journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us in discussing China's and Russia's record-high trade and the Philippines as a policy tool of US imperialism.Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss Canada's refusal to address the issue of Nazi war criminals within its borders.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Germany's move to reinstall conscription and French President Macron's call to send troops to Ukraine as evidence of Kiev's unraveling security situation.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss neoliberal capitalism and how it impoverishes the masses.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss The DOJ's refusal to prosecute Joe Biden and the unraveling of the Nuland neocon project.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117199408_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e539e6c2943505f351021bee23997bff.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
biden sotu, state of the union 2024, biden in 2024, why there are nazis in canada
biden sotu, state of the union 2024, biden in 2024, why there are nazis in canada
Biden Preps for SOTU Address; China/Russia Trade Hits Record High; Canada Protects Nazis
05:21 GMT 08.03.2024 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 08.03.2024)
President Biden is preparing for a much-anticipated State of the Union address, as many observers focus on his cognitive abilities rather than his rhetoric.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the role of Israel as a policy tool of US imperialism.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss corporate media as a policy tool of US imperialism and a move to ban TikTok.
George Koo, a journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us in discussing China's and Russia's record-high trade and the Philippines as a policy tool of US imperialism.
Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss Canada's refusal to address the issue of Nazi war criminals within its borders.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Germany's move to reinstall conscription and French President Macron's call to send troops to Ukraine as evidence of Kiev's unraveling security situation.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss neoliberal capitalism and how it impoverishes the masses.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss The DOJ's refusal to prosecute Joe Biden and the unraveling of the Nuland neocon project.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com