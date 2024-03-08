https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/biden-sotu-predictions-red-sea-tensions-ukraine-in-sudan-1117198589.html

President Joe Biden prepares for the final State of the Union address of his first term at a critical moment for his reelection campaign.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the first casualties inflicted by the Ansar Allah movement’s blockade of the Red Sea, what Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz hopes to gain from his tour of Western countries, the worsening hunger situation in Gaza, a new lawsuit filed by South Africa in the International Court of Justice against Israel, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons officially confirming that a 2015 chemical weapons attack in Syria was carried out by ISIS and not the Syrian government, and why Ukrainian troops are fighting in Sudan.Mental health counselor and hypnotherapist Dr. Harriet Fraad discusses a study showing that exercise is as effective at treating depression as drugs are, why exercise isn’t promoted more as a treatment for depression and anxiety, how physical illness and social fracturing affect mental wellbeing, and how our war economy creates violence at home.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses what to expect from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, who he will give lip service to in the speech, the roundabout ways in which Congress is passing segments of the federal budget, the expectation that the Freedom Caucus is expected to grow in November as more hardline conservatives are elected, whether Mike Johnson will be deposed as speaker like Kevin McCarthy was, the Democrats’ decision to focus on advertising against former President Donald Trump, and the Supreme Court hearing Trump’s presidential immunity case next month.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses a study showing 1 billion people in the world are now obese, the difference between obesity and being overweight, the role of obesity in public health, and what a global response could look like. They also discuss a pharmaceutical company discontinuing a popular pediatric asthma inhaler and leaving parents in the lurch - just to avoid new rules punishing companies who raise prices unreasonably.The Misfits also discuss over the pill birth control sales in the US, the hypervaccination of a German guy, and Mike Tyson’s next fight.

