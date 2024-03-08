https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/bidens-state-of-union-speech-deceived-americans-on-border-crisis---border-patrol-union-1117205039.html

Biden's State of Union Speech Deceived Americans on Border Crisis - Border Patrol Union

Biden's State of Union Speech Deceived Americans on Border Crisis - Border Patrol Union

US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address was a slap in the face of all Americans after he deceived the US public about reality of the immigration crisis on the US southern border, US National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del Cueto told Sputnik.

Biden during his address called on Congress to pass a $118 billion foreign aid bill that includes border policy reforms. The bill was blocked by Senate Republicans last month over concerns it did not do enough to resolve the border crisis.Biden also argued that his policies are designed to keep drug cartels and human smugglers from profiting off the border crisis. However, according to the US House Homeland Security Committee, criminal organizations in Mexico made an estimated $13 billion in 2021 from human smuggling on the US southern border. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official previously said migrants pay cartels about $8,000 to $12,000 to smuggle them into the United States. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows that the Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the US southern border with at least eight million immigrants crossing into the United States illegally.

