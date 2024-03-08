International
Have a Look at Fearsome Weaponry Displayed in Qatar
Have a Look at Fearsome Weaponry Displayed in Qatar
Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX-2024) goes on in Qatar, displaying cutting-edge naval weaponry from all around the globe.
The exhibition attracts key players in the defense industry and acts as a platform for striking major deals and signing contracts.DIMDEX is a major Mideast event in the defense industry that displays the most recent advancements in various domains of military technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, while emphasizing maritime weapons.Check out Sputnik’s gallery to see the armaments displayed at the exhibition!
Have a Look at Fearsome Weaponry Displayed in Qatar

09:52 GMT 08.03.2024 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 08.03.2024)
The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) is attracting numerous guests, displaying cutting-edge naval weaponry from all around the globe.
The exhibition attracts key players in the defense industry and acts as a platform for striking major deals and signing contracts.
DIMDEX is a major Mideast event in the defense industry that displays the most recent advancements in various domains of military technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, while emphasizing maritime weapons.
Check out Sputnik’s gallery to see the armaments displayed at the exhibition!
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand in front of China's pavilion during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on March 6, 2024.

Visitors stand in front of China&#x27;s pavilion during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on March 6, 2024. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand in front of China's pavilion during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on March 6, 2024.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

A DIMDEX 2024 visitor holds a pistol.

A DIMDEX 2024 visitor holds a pistol. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

A DIMDEX 2024 visitor holds a pistol.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Exhibitors stand next to their pavilion of protective gear for military and police during the DIMDEX 2024.

Exhibitors stand next to their pavilion of protective gear for military and police during the DIMDEX 2024. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Exhibitors stand next to their pavilion of protective gear for military and police during the DIMDEX 2024.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Models of missiles are on display during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference.

Models of missiles are on display during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Models of missiles are on display during the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

An exhibitor arranges a rifle on display.

An exhibitor arranges a rifle on display. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

An exhibitor arranges a rifle on display.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors look at a model of Qatar's fighter jet.

Visitors look at a model of Qatar&#x27;s fighter jet. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors look at a model of Qatar's fighter jet.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX 2024 visitors look at pistols on display

DIMDEX 2024 visitors look at pistols on display - Sputnik International
7/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX 2024 visitors look at pistols on display

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX 2024 visitors walk through a pavilion.

DIMDEX 2024 visitors walk through a pavilion. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX 2024 visitors walk through a pavilion.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

A visitor walks past an armored vehicle on display at Britain's pavilion.

A visitor walks past an armored vehicle on display at Britain&#x27;s pavilion. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

A visitor walks past an armored vehicle on display at Britain's pavilion.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion.

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX displays various pieces of modern equipment and vessels equipped with defense and communication systems, radars and other marine industries and services, showcased by more than 200 local, regional and international companies.

DIMDEX displays various pieces of modern equipment and vessels equipped with defense and communication systems, radars and other marine industries and services, showcased by more than 200 local, regional and international companies. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

DIMDEX displays various pieces of modern equipment and vessels equipped with defense and communication systems, radars and other marine industries and services, showcased by more than 200 local, regional and international companies.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion.

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Jaafar

Visitors stand at the Airbus pavilion.

