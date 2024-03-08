https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/have-a-look-at-fearsome-weaponry-displayed-in-qatar-1117178204.html

Have a Look at Fearsome Weaponry Displayed in Qatar

Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX-2024) goes on in Qatar, displaying cutting-edge naval weaponry from all around the globe.

The exhibition attracts key players in the defense industry and acts as a platform for striking major deals and signing contracts.DIMDEX is a major Mideast event in the defense industry that displays the most recent advancements in various domains of military technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, while emphasizing maritime weapons.Check out Sputnik’s gallery to see the armaments displayed at the exhibition!

