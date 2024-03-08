Have a Look at Fearsome Weaponry Displayed in Qatar

The exhibition attracts key players in the defense industry and acts as a platform for striking major deals and signing contracts.DIMDEX is a major Mideast event in the defense industry that displays the most recent advancements in various domains of military technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, while emphasizing maritime weapons.Check out Sputnik’s gallery to see the armaments displayed at the exhibition!
DIMDEX displays various pieces of modern equipment and vessels equipped with defense and communication systems, radars and other marine industries and services, showcased by more than 200 local, regional and international companies.
