On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to invade Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah in Defiance of International Law
05:31 GMT 08.03.2024 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 08.03.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to invade Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator
Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
In the first hour, Rachel previewed U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with political commentator Misty Winston.
Rachel would follow this up conversation by speaking to cartoonist Ted Rall about the state of New York deploying its National Guard to New York City’s subways as the governor attempts to crack down on crime.
In the last hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik about the upheaval in Haiti, followed by a conversation with journalist Esteban Carrillo about Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech regarding the ceasefire negotiations and the impending invasion of Rafah city.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM