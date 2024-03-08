https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/piranha-bite-russia-tests-new-deadly-kamikaze-drone--1117206775.html
Piranha Bite: Russia Tests New Deadly Kamikaze Drone
The Russian Armed Forces has started testing brand new loitering munitions dubbed Piranhas in the special military operation zone. Western backers of the Kiev regime kindly provided their tanks and other military equipment so Russian soldiers have many targets to practice on and to study the combat capabilities of new drone.
It was reported earlier that a Piranha 10 UAV obliterated a US-made M1 Abrams tank, turning a machine worth millions of dollars into expensive scrap. The drone was loaded with a PG-7L high-explosive anti-tank rocket.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about the fearsome Russian drones!