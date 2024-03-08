https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/piranha-bite-russia-tests-new-deadly-kamikaze-drone--1117206775.html

Piranha Bite: Russia Tests New Deadly Kamikaze Drone

Piranha Bite: Russia Tests New Deadly Kamikaze Drone

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces started testing brand new loitering munitions in special military operation zone dubbed Piranha. Western backers of Kiev regime kindly provided their tanks and other military equipment so Russian soldiers have a lot of targets to practice on and to study combat capabilities of new drone.

2024-03-08T11:46+0000

2024-03-08T11:46+0000

2024-03-08T11:46+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117206622_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9decb0c78b645624dd9c0d95df63a286.png

It was reported earlier that a Piranha 10 UAV obliterated a US-made M1 Abrams tank, turning a machine worth millions of dollars into expensive scrap. The drone was loaded with a PG-7L high-explosive anti-tank rocket.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about the fearsome Russian drones!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drones, kamikaze drone, piranha drone, pirangha vs abrams tank, russian drone