Putin Congratulates Russian Women on International Women's Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian women on International Women's Day and wished them mutual understanding, success and happy moments.
“Dear women, I cordially congratulate you on International Women’s Day. We look forward to it with joy and excitement. We are preparing in advance for this wonderful spring holiday. And today in every home, in every family, the most tender, warm wishes are expressed to our mothers, wives, daughters, grandmothers, friends,” Putin said in a video message.
The president emphasized that motherhood is a glorious mission for women.
"Motherhood is a glorious mission for women. A difficult and critically important mission, but also a source of so much joy and happiness," Putin stressed.
The president assured that the Russian authorities would do everything possible to support families in Russia.
"This year is dedicated to the family in Russia. The meaning, the essence of the family is primarily about the continuation of life, the continuation of the lineage, of the story of each family and our entire country. The family is the bond that has ensured continuity from generation to generation, and consideration and respect for women and motherhood are an integral part of our traditions," Putin said.
"The family, its interests and needs are in the spotlight and an absolute priority in Russia today. We will certainly do everything we can to ensure that families with children, including large and young families, young mothers, feel supported and assisted by the state," he said.
Putin specifically addressed women serving in the area of Russia's special military operation.
"I would like to specifically address the women who are serving in the special military operation now, carrying out combat missions, and others who are now separated from their family members, waiting for our heroes to come home, inspiring them with their love, joy and support, worrying about all our soldiers, helping them on the frontline, in hospitals, and in numerous volunteer organizations," he said.
"Again and again, you prove that a woman’s heart is truly an irresistible force, providing an example of perseverance and confidence that good and truth are on our side," Putin said.