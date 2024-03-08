https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/putin-congratulates-russian-women-on-international-womens-day-1117199965.html

Putin Congratulates Russian Women on International Women's Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian women on International Women's Day and wished them mutual understanding, success and happy moments.

“Dear women, I cordially congratulate you on International Women’s Day. We look forward to it with joy and excitement. We are preparing in advance for this wonderful spring holiday. And today in every home, in every family, the most tender, warm wishes are expressed to our mothers, wives, daughters, grandmothers, friends,” Putin said in a video message. The president emphasized that motherhood is a glorious mission for women. The president assured that the Russian authorities would do everything possible to support families in Russia. "The family, its interests and needs are in the spotlight and an absolute priority in Russia today. We will certainly do everything we can to ensure that families with children, including large and young families, young mothers, feel supported and assisted by the state," he said.Putin specifically addressed women serving in the area of Russia's special military operation."Again and again, you prove that a woman’s heart is truly an irresistible force, providing an example of perseverance and confidence that good and truth are on our side," Putin said.

