Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine Not Under Discussion - French Defense Minister

The issue of sending NATO troops to Ukraine is not under discussion now, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday, adding that other options of assisting Kiev are being considered.

"We wanted to tell our allies about other options that we have, we discussed different hypotheses, but not sending military personnel to participate in hostilities, as some people interpreted it. The president [of France, Emmanuel Macron] said that we would not become complicit [in the Ukraine conflict]. Nevertheless, have we tried everything in this field between sending weapons, as we are doing now, and complicity, that means direct war with Russia? Are there any ways that have not been tried yet?" Lecornu told the RMC broadcaster. The French defense minister pointed to the option of Western presence in Ukraine for mine clearance activities and training of Ukrainian troops. After a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine in late February, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and reached no consensus, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to prevent Russia from winning. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal later echoed his remark, adding that France would not be able to "accept the prospect that at some point Russia could win." Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

