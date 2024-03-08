International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/sending-nato-troops-to-ukraine-not-under-discussion---french-defense-minister-1117208986.html
Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine Not Under Discussion - French Defense Minister
Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine Not Under Discussion - French Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The issue of sending NATO troops to Ukraine is not under discussion now, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday, adding that other options of assisting Kiev are being considered.
2024-03-08T11:15+0000
2024-03-08T11:15+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116403730_0:0:3281:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac61f0331d7d6ec152d04914f7a6d22.jpg
"We wanted to tell our allies about other options that we have, we discussed different hypotheses, but not sending military personnel to participate in hostilities, as some people interpreted it. The president [of France, Emmanuel Macron] said that we would not become complicit [in the Ukraine conflict]. Nevertheless, have we tried everything in this field between sending weapons, as we are doing now, and complicity, that means direct war with Russia? Are there any ways that have not been tried yet?" Lecornu told the RMC broadcaster. The French defense minister pointed to the option of Western presence in Ukraine for mine clearance activities and training of Ukrainian troops. After a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine in late February, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and reached no consensus, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to prevent Russia from winning. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal later echoed his remark, adding that France would not be able to "accept the prospect that at some point Russia could win." Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/us-history-billions-spent-on-the-military-amid-record-homelessness-lack-of-healthcare-1117202663.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116403730_452:0:3181:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9d460f1eed35bbdde86db7505b3eb765.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, france ukraine, nato soldiers ukraine,. lecornu ukraine
russia-nato showdown, france ukraine, nato soldiers ukraine,. lecornu ukraine

Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine Not Under Discussion - French Defense Minister

11:15 GMT 08.03.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiАмериканские войска загружают оборудование в грузовики в Жешуве, Польша
Американские войска загружают оборудование в грузовики в Жешуве, Польша - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The issue of sending NATO troops to Ukraine is not under discussion now, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday, adding that other options of assisting Kiev are being considered.
"We wanted to tell our allies about other options that we have, we discussed different hypotheses, but not sending military personnel to participate in hostilities, as some people interpreted it. The president [of France, Emmanuel Macron] said that we would not become complicit [in the Ukraine conflict]. Nevertheless, have we tried everything in this field between sending weapons, as we are doing now, and complicity, that means direct war with Russia? Are there any ways that have not been tried yet?" Lecornu told the RMC broadcaster.
The French defense minister pointed to the option of Western presence in Ukraine for mine clearance activities and training of Ukrainian troops.
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a jogger runs past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. California Gov. Newsom on Thursday, Sept 16, 2021, approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness. Newson signed the most prominent legislation despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it will, by design, undermine local planning and control. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
Analysis
US History: Billions Spent on the Military Amid Record Homelessness, Lack of Healthcare
06:05 GMT

After a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine in late February, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and reached no consensus, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to prevent Russia from winning. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal later echoed his remark, adding that France would not be able to "accept the prospect that at some point Russia could win."
Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала