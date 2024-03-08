https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/sour-grapes-nikki-haley-ends-campaign-refuses-to-endorse-trump-1117197670.html
Sour Grapes? Nikki Haley Ends Campaign, Refuses to Endorse Trump
Sour Grapes? Nikki Haley Ends Campaign, Refuses to Endorse Trump
Sputnik International
Check out the latest insights on global affairs with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul as they delve into the recent developments surrounding former Republican candidate Nikki Haley's decision to end her White House bid
2024-03-08T04:11+0000
2024-03-08T04:11+0000
2024-03-08T09:42+0000
fault lines
us
radio
nikki haley
maga
budget
european union (eu)
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117197513_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f01d125379475008120c465fc42992ef.png
Sour Grapes? Nikki Haley Ends Campaign, Refuses to Endorse Trump
Sputnik International
Check out the latest insights on global affairs with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul as they delve into the recent developments surrounding former Republican candidate Nikki Haley's decision to end her White House bid without endorsing candidate Donald Trump.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong: Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio SputnikMark Frost: Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, Fault Lines engages in a conversation with Elijah Magnier about the European Union's announcement of a plan aimed at boosting weapons production to reduce reliance on the U.S. and support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.Moving into the second hour, journalist Angie Wong joins the discussion to dissect the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, particularly as Republican candidate Nikki Haley exits the race and Donald Trump urges her supporters to rally behind the MAGA movement.Economist Mark Frost provides insights in the third hour, shedding light on The House of Representatives' approval of a $460 billion spending package intended to fund key federal agencies until the end of the budget year.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117197513_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a0921f7e02070796c619a8916d7762cf.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
nikki haley ends campaign, who supports trump, 2024 candidates
nikki haley ends campaign, who supports trump, 2024 candidates
Sour Grapes? Nikki Haley Ends Campaign, Refuses to Endorse Trump
04:11 GMT 08.03.2024 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 08.03.2024)
Check out the latest insights on global affairs with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul as they delve into the recent developments surrounding former Republican candidate Nikki Haley's decision to end her White House bid without endorsing candidate Donald Trump.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Angie Wong: Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Mark Frost: Economist and Professor
In the first hour, Fault Lines engages in a conversation with Elijah Magnier about the European Union's announcement of a plan aimed at boosting weapons production to reduce reliance on the U.S. and support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Moving into the second hour, journalist Angie Wong joins the discussion to dissect the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, particularly as Republican candidate Nikki Haley exits the race and Donald Trump urges her supporters to rally behind the MAGA movement.
Economist Mark Frost provides insights in the third hour, shedding light on The House of Representatives' approval of a $460 billion spending package intended to fund key federal agencies until the end of the budget year.