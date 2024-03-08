https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/sour-grapes-nikki-haley-ends-campaign-refuses-to-endorse-trump-1117197670.html

Sour Grapes? Nikki Haley Ends Campaign, Refuses to Endorse Trump

Check out the latest insights on global affairs with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul as they delve into the recent developments surrounding former Republican candidate Nikki Haley's decision to end her White House bid

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong: Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio SputnikMark Frost: Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, Fault Lines engages in a conversation with Elijah Magnier about the European Union's announcement of a plan aimed at boosting weapons production to reduce reliance on the U.S. and support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.Moving into the second hour, journalist Angie Wong joins the discussion to dissect the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, particularly as Republican candidate Nikki Haley exits the race and Donald Trump urges her supporters to rally behind the MAGA movement.Economist Mark Frost provides insights in the third hour, shedding light on The House of Representatives' approval of a $460 billion spending package intended to fund key federal agencies until the end of the budget year.

