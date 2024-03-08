International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics
State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including the upcoming State of the Union address.
State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including the upcoming State of the Union address.
Tom Norton - National Director, America First PACDr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Host of The Critical HourAquiles Larrea - Finance ExpertJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, Covert Action MagazineThe first hour begins with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PAC to break down the upcoming State of the Union.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour, discusses the National Guard cracking down on crime in the New York City subway.The second hour begins with finance expert Aquiles Larrea talking about the latest developments out of the Congressional budget debacle.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, to talk about the latest out of Gaza including the likelihood of a ceasefire deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics

04:01 GMT 08.03.2024
The Final Countdown
State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including the upcoming State of the Union address.
Tom Norton - National Director, America First PAC
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Host of The Critical Hour
Aquiles Larrea - Finance Expert
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, Covert Action Magazine
The first hour begins with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PAC to break down the upcoming State of the Union.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour, discusses the National Guard cracking down on crime in the New York City subway.
The second hour begins with finance expert Aquiles Larrea talking about the latest developments out of the Congressional budget debacle.
The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, to talk about the latest out of Gaza including the likelihood of a ceasefire deal.
