State of the Union Preview: Guest List and Topics

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including the upcoming State of the Union address.

Tom Norton - National Director, America First PACDr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Host of The Critical HourAquiles Larrea - Finance ExpertJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, Covert Action MagazineThe first hour begins with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PAC to break down the upcoming State of the Union.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour, discusses the National Guard cracking down on crime in the New York City subway.The second hour begins with finance expert Aquiles Larrea talking about the latest developments out of the Congressional budget debacle.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, to talk about the latest out of Gaza including the likelihood of a ceasefire deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

