Taurus Missiles to Not Be Decisive for Ukraine Crisis, Germany to Not Cross Line - Official
Long-range Taurus missiles will not be decisive for the conflict in Ukraine and will only help in certain areas, but Germany does not intend to cross this line, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.
After a conversation between four high-ranking German military officers discussing possible supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev was leaked last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out supplying the missiles to Ukraine since it could require the presence of German troops on the ground to help deploy them. Such missiles "could help at one point or another" at the front, but Germany does not intend to "cross the decisive line" and is not ready to supply Taurus missiles, the minister added.
Taurus Missiles to Not Be Decisive for Ukraine Crisis, Germany to Not Cross Line - Official

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Long-range Taurus missiles will not be decisive for the conflict in Ukraine and will only help in certain areas, but Germany does not intend to cross this line, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.
After a conversation between four high-ranking German military officers discussing possible supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev was leaked last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out supplying the missiles to Ukraine since it could require the presence of German troops on the ground to help deploy them.
"Nobody wants to send troops into Ukraine. Of course, such discussions continue. But they should stop. Now let's move on to another aspect —long-range missiles. We have always emphasized that such long-range missiles will not solve this [crisis]," Pistorius said at a joint press conference with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

Such missiles "could help at one point or another" at the front, but Germany does not intend to "cross the decisive line" and is not ready to supply Taurus missiles, the minister added.
