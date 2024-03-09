https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/75-years-of-nato-expansion-in-one-pic-1117220942.html

75 Years of NATO Expansion in One Pic

75 Years of NATO Expansion in One Pic

Sputnik International

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was established by the United States in 1949 as a "collective security" bloc.

2024-03-09T09:13+0000

2024-03-09T09:13+0000

2024-03-09T09:13+0000

multimedia

infographic

nato

soviet union

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117221017_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_67dccb732a8c9f154a801ee8f57860e9.png

NATO has experienced nine waves of expansion since it started with 12 members, with previously non-aligned Sweden joining the bloc on March 7, 2024.Although NATO casts itself as a purely defensive bloc, history has shown otherwise. This alliance was established to deter alleged Soviet expansion, yet after the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO did not cease to exist. Despite promises given to late Soviet leaders by the US, NATO proceeded to expand eastward and encircle Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently admitted that he had a “naive idea” that after the end of the Cold War, the West and NATO had “no basis for confrontation with Russia”. However, after years of diplomatic efforts, Putin became “100% convinced” that NATO strategists want to “collapse Russia”.Have a look at Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the scope of the militaristic bloc.

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato expansion, nato militarism, nato bloc, nato enlargment, militarism nato, nato encircles, nato vs russia, putin on nato