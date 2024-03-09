https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/bidens-state-of-the-union-address-turns-into-reelection-speech-1117212263.html
Biden's State of the Union Address Turns into Reelection Speech
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world, including Biden's State of the Union speech.
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill and cartoonist Scott Stantis, joining a panel to break down Biden's State of the Union speech.The second hour starts with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch weighing in on the latest Boeing blunders amid nationwide safety issues.The show closes with human rights lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, including the US announcement of a port plan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill and cartoonist Scott Stantis, joining a panel to break down Biden's State of the Union speech.
The second hour starts with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch weighing in on the latest Boeing blunders amid nationwide safety issues.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Prof. Francis Boyle who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, including the US announcement of a port plan.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
