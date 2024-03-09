https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/bidens-state-of-the-union-comedy-or-war-drama-1117215890.html
Biden’s State of the Union: Comedy or War Drama?
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of stories from around the globe, including U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of stories from around the globe, including U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Sam Husseini - Independent JournalistJamie Finch - Ex-Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentNebojsa Malic - Journalist and RT.comIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Sam Husseini about US President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address.Rachel then spoke to ex-director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about Boeing's ongoing public relations nightmare over the quality of their 737 Max-9 aircraft.To begin the final hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke with Rachel about the US' plan to open a temporary port to transport humanitarian relief to Gaza.In the final segment of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic who discussed Ukraine's former top military chief Valery Zaluzhny embarking on a new diplomatic role in the UK.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:04 GMT 09.03.2024
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of stories from around the globe, including U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Sam Husseini - Independent Journalist
Jamie Finch - Ex-Director at the National Transportation Safety Board
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Nebojsa Malic - Journalist and RT.com
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Sam Husseini about US President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address.
Rachel then spoke to ex-director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about Boeing's ongoing public relations nightmare over the quality of their 737 Max-9 aircraft.
To begin the final hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke with Rachel about the US' plan to open a temporary port to transport humanitarian relief to Gaza.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic who discussed Ukraine's former top military chief Valery Zaluzhny embarking on a new diplomatic role in the UK.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM