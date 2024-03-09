https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/family-member-of-mh370-passenger-urges-continued-search-10-years-after-plane-disappearance-1117220722.html

Family Member of MH370 Passenger Urges Continued Search 10 Years After Plane Disappearance

To mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370), a family member of one of the passengers on board the airplane called for the continuation of the search for the missing aircraft to bring closure to the families.

"I believe that they should continue the search. My biggest hope is that the search will go on. And I believe that it will. I just hope that it starts soon," Grace Nathan, whose mother was on a family trip to visit her father in China when she boarded MH370 10 years ago, told Sputnik. Nathan added that she believed the search for MH370 would require extraordinary efforts. "MH370 is touted as the world's greatest aviation mystery and the world's biggest aviation disaster. The effort [for the search] is also the same. It's going to be the biggest effort. It's going to be an unprecedented effort," she said. After MH370 lost contact with air traffic control on March 8, 2014, the fate of the 227 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the airplane remained unclear 10 years after the accident. Despite the official investigation report from Malaysian authorities concluding that MH370 ended its journey in the southern Indian Ocean, the main body of the aircraft has not been located. Nathan expressed hope that private companies willing to continue to search for MH370 could make the search efforts financially feasible for Malaysian authorities. In the early hours of March 8, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens. The search operation failed to locate the plane's crash site. The aircraft wreckage was not found after a three-year search financed by authorities from several countries. Last week, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke pledged to resume the search for MH370 and to sign a new contract with US seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity to this end.

