Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.
Footage provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense has shown an Iskander missile blasting a group of Ukrainian transporters with S-300 launcher mounts near a woodland area. The powerful explosion caused by the precision strike obliterates them while S-300 projectiles also subsequently detonate – causing a fireball-like explosion all around the area.In the Ministry of Defense's regular briefing, it was informed that the Russian Armed Forces improved their positions in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Avdeyevka areas.Enemy losses amounted to 975 soldiers, as well as a tank, three US-made M-777 howitzers, a RM-70 MLRS aka “Vampire”, French Caesar howitzer, US-made “Stryker” IFV and MiG-29. In addition, the Russian army destroyed several electromagnetic warfare installations and numerous ammunition depots. Apart from the MiG-29 fighter jet, Russian air defenses shot down 197 drones and three HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system shells, as well as a French-made Hammer guided bomb over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday."The air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near the village of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Over the past 24 hours, three rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system and a French-made Hammer guided bomb were intercepted," the ministry said.
