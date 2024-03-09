https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/musk-democrats-use-immigration-policy-to-cement-political-power--1117225932.html

Musk: Democrats Use Immigration Policy to Cement Political Power

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accused Democrats on Saturday of using immigration policy for strengthening their political power, following their vote to defeat the amendment that would have stopped counting undocumented migrants on the census.

"Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship! Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat apportionment and electoral college (presidential) votes. Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power!" Musk wrote on X. This explains why there have been so few deportations carried out by US President Joe Biden's administration, Musk added. The United States has experienced three conservative years of record illegal migration at the US southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

