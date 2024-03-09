International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/musk-democrats-use-immigration-policy-to-cement-political-power--1117225932.html
Musk: Democrats Use Immigration Policy to Cement Political Power
Musk: Democrats Use Immigration Policy to Cement Political Power
Sputnik International
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accused Democrats on Saturday of using immigration policy for strengthening their political power, following their vote to defeat the amendment that would have stopped counting undocumented migrants on the census.
2024-03-09T11:16+0000
2024-03-09T11:16+0000
americas
us
elon musk
democrats
immigration
illegal immigrants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_67b68353c7ef60b809fc26d6b15860c0.jpg
"Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship! Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat apportionment and electoral college (presidential) votes. Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power!" Musk wrote on X. This explains why there have been so few deportations carried out by US President Joe Biden's administration, Musk added. The United States has experienced three conservative years of record illegal migration at the US southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection data.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/majority-of-americans-now-support-border-wall-with-mexico-as-migration-crisis-festers-1116999552.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2bbeae8316f44745f30e34435fd447f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, elon musk, democrats, us, us migration policy, us politics
us, elon musk, democrats, us, us migration policy, us politics

Musk: Democrats Use Immigration Policy to Cement Political Power

11:16 GMT 09.03.2024
© AP Photo / Britta PedersenSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2024
© AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accused Democrats on Saturday of using immigration policy for strengthening their political power, following their vote to defeat the amendment that would have stopped counting undocumented migrants on the census.
"Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship! Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat apportionment and electoral college (presidential) votes. Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power!" Musk wrote on X.
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
Americas
Majority of Americans Now Support Border Wall With Mexico as Migration Crisis Festers
26 February, 19:10 GMT
This explains why there have been so few deportations carried out by US President Joe Biden's administration, Musk added.
The United States has experienced three conservative years of record illegal migration at the US southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection data.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала