International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/russia-destroys-47-ukrainian-drones-over-four-regions-at-night--1117218935.html
Russia Destroys 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Four Regions at Night
Russia Destroys 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Four Regions at Night
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses have shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday.
2024-03-09T04:25+0000
2024-03-09T04:25+0000
russia
ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 47 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed UAVs over the territories of the Belgorod (1 UAV), Kursk (2), Volgograd (3) and Rostov (41) regions,” the ministry said.The Ukrainian army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals. Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine uses drones for terror attacks while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_243:0:2200:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_d430cdb36cec09146740300344f39059.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine drones, ukrainian crisis, terrorism drones
ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukraine drones, ukrainian crisis, terrorism drones

Russia Destroys 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Four Regions at Night

04:25 GMT 09.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses have shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 47 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed UAVs over the territories of the Belgorod (1 UAV), Kursk (2), Volgograd (3) and Rostov (41) regions,” the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals.
Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine uses drones for terror attacks while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала