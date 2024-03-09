https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/russia-destroys-47-ukrainian-drones-over-four-regions-at-night--1117218935.html

Russia Destroys 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Four Regions at Night

Russian air defenses have shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 47 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed UAVs over the territories of the Belgorod (1 UAV), Kursk (2), Volgograd (3) and Rostov (41) regions,” the ministry said.The Ukrainian army uses kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals. Russian authorities are crystal clear on this issues – Ukraine uses drones for terror attacks while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.

