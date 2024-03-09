https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/state-of-the-union-aftermath-ukraine-in-sudan-us-aid-crate-kills-5-1117215412.html

State of the Union Aftermath, Ukraine in Sudan, US Aid Crate Kills 5

State of the Union Aftermath, Ukraine in Sudan, US Aid Crate Kills 5

Problems arise on two United flights on Boeing aircraft within 24 hours, and Prince Harry fights to keep his visa status private.

State of the Union Aftermath, Ukraine in Sudan, U.S. Aid Crate Kills 5 Sputnik International Problems arise on two United flights on Boeing aircraft within 24 hours, and Prince Harry fights to keep his visa status private.

Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakout to break down President Joe Biden’s final State of the Union address of this term, the rebuttal by Republican Representative Katie Britt, how Biden responded to hecklers, and how Democrats are using abortion to mobilize voters after not codifying reproductive rights when they could.Editor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the state of the war in Sudan; how hunger in the country has come to be so acute; why the Democratic Republic of Congo has struggled with violence for several decades; and a proposal between the armies of Niger, Mali, and Burkina faso around an alliance to fight jihadism in their region.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses how to understand Biden’s State of the Union as a war speech, the dangerous verbal escalation within it, why the US is establishing a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza, the official admission of Sweden to NATO, whether the White House is interested in increasing or decreasing conflict with Beijing, why certain US officials think TikTok is so dangerous, developments between India and the Maldives, tensions between India and China, and the naming of Valery Zaluzhny as Ukraine's new ambassador to the UK.Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies at Trinity College Dr. Davarian Baldwin discusses the tax breaks US universities enjoy, whether elite universities benefit the communities around them or not, why some US politicians are reconsidering the idea of univerisites tax exemption, and what would happen to these schools if they were required to pay more in taxes.The Misfits also discuss the reappearance of George Santos during the State of the Union, and another arrest of an Army intelligence officer for allegedly selling secrets to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

