Ukraine Might Scrap at Least 5 Ministries Due to Budget Deficit - Reports
Ukraine Might Scrap at Least 5 Ministries Due to Budget Deficit - Reports
The Ukrainian authorities plan to scrap at least five ministries out of the 19 existing ones due to budget deficit, Ukrainian news website New Voice (NV) reported on Saturday, citing sources from the presidential office.
The cuts will primarily affect the ministries managing the social sphere, the news outlet said, adding that part of their functions would be transferred straight to the prime minister's office. The issue of replacement of the prime minister himself is out of discussion, as the presidential office is reportedly satisfied with his service, NV added. Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced that one-third of all ministries and their staff would be cut, but provided no further details. Earlier in March, Shmygal said that in 2024 Kiev hoped to receive $37 billion from foreign donors to cover the budget deficit. On February 24, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that Kiev was already faced with a budget deficit due to delays in financial aid from Western countries. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova added that Kiev would be forced to ask G7 countries for assistance if the United States stopped providing financial aid to it. In November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on Ukraine's 2024 state budget with a deficit of over $43 billion.
16:33 GMT 09.03.2024
Ukraine Government Building, Kiev.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian authorities plan to scrap at least five ministries out of the 19 existing ones due to budget deficit, Ukrainian news website New Voice (NV) reported on Saturday, citing sources from the presidential office.
The cuts will primarily affect the ministries managing the social sphere, the news outlet said, adding that part of their functions would be transferred straight to the prime minister's office.
The issue of replacement of the prime minister himself is out of discussion, as the presidential office is reportedly satisfied with his service, NV added.
Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced that one-third of all ministries and their staff would be cut, but provided no further details. Earlier in March, Shmygal said that in 2024 Kiev hoped to receive $37 billion from foreign donors to cover the budget deficit.
On February 24, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that Kiev was already faced with a budget deficit due to delays in financial aid from Western countries. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova added that Kiev would be forced to ask G7 countries for assistance if the United States stopped providing financial aid to it. In November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on Ukraine's 2024 state budget with a deficit of over $43 billion.
