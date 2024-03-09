https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/us-conducts-strike-against-houthi-anti-ship-missiles-in-yemen-1117220313.html
US Conducts Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen
US Conducts Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen
Sputnik International
The United States struck anti-ship missiles of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.
2024-03-09T05:24+0000
2024-03-09T05:24+0000
2024-03-09T05:24+0000
military
yemen
us central command (centcom)
houthis
gaza strip
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/88/1078298803_0:2:1401:790_1920x0_80_0_0_05548d0fe86469b09906b85e88e76d7d.jpg
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, whose members are also known as Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched numerous strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.Russia slammed the anti-Houthi operation as a "complete disregard for international law" by Western countries "for their own destructive purposes."
yemen
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/88/1078298803_0:0:1053:790_1920x0_80_0_0_3385957147fa4c7077bf99ed89bf72a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthis, ansar allah, us central command, gaza strip
houthis, ansar allah, us central command, gaza strip
US Conducts Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States struck anti-ship missiles of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, whose members are also known as Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched numerous strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
Russia slammed the anti-Houthi operation
as a "complete disregard for international law
" by Western countries "for their own destructive purposes."