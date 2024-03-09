https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/video-russian-su-25-jets-pay-destructive-visit-to-ukrainian-positions-1117228936.html

Video: Russian Su-25 Jets Pay Destructive Visit to Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime's troops that still occupy parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome.

Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces have executed a sortie against Ukrainian troop positions in the DPR.Having successfully hit all the designated targets with unguided air-to-ground missiles, the aircraft were able to return to base in one piece as whatever air defenses Ukrainian troops had in the area were not enough to repel such an attack.

