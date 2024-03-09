International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Video: Russian Su-25 Jets Pay Destructive Visit to Ukrainian Positions
The Kiev regime's troops that still occupy parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome.
Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces have executed a sortie against Ukrainian troop positions in the DPR.Having successfully hit all the designated targets with unguided air-to-ground missiles, the aircraft were able to return to base in one piece as whatever air defenses Ukrainian troops had in the area were not enough to repel such an attack.
Video: Russian Su-25 Jets Pay Destructive Visit to Ukrainian Positions

17:27 GMT 09.03.2024
The Kiev regime's troops that still occupy parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome.
Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces have executed a sortie against Ukrainian troop positions in the DPR.
Having successfully hit all the designated targets with unguided air-to-ground missiles, the aircraft were able to return to base in one piece as whatever air defenses Ukrainian troops had in the area were not enough to repel such an attack.
