Watch Russian Artillery Hammer Ukrainian Positions

Russian artillery is known for its formidable firepower. During special military operation, artillery plays a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the combat work of Russian artillerymen. D-20 howitzer crews wiped out Ukrainian fortifications and eliminated enemy military personnel.The artillerymen were assisted by reconnaissance drones that helped pinpoint the exact location and adjust the fire.152mm D-20 howitzers typically use High Explosive Incendiary (HEI) rounds, which either incinerate the enemy or obliterate them with the shockwave.
