Watch Ukrainian Soldier Reveal How UK 'Psychologists' Taught Him to Mistreat Russian Prisoners

Apparently not content to train Kiev regime's forces and provide them with weapons to kill Russians, the British government also seeks to brainwash their recruits.

A Ukrainian soldier who was taken prisoner by Russian forces has shared some details about the nature of the training he received in the UK before being shipped off to fight against Russia.Aside from being schooled in the use of weaponry and first aid, the prisoner mentioned how he and his fellow trainees were conditioned by “psychologists” to “not like Russian soldiers and all Russians in general.”Specifically, he recalled being taught to “treat harshly” any captured Russian soldiers.

