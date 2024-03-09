Watch Ukrainian Soldier Reveal How UK 'Psychologists' Taught Him to Mistreat Russian Prisoners
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinUkrainian volunteer military recruits take part in an urban battle exercise whilst being trained by British Armed Forces at a military base in Southern England, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
Apparently not content to train Kiev regime's forces and provide them with weapons to kill Russians, the British government also seeks to brainwash their recruits.
A Ukrainian soldier who was taken prisoner by Russian forces has shared some details about the nature of the training he received in the UK before being shipped off to fight against Russia.
Aside from being schooled in the use of weaponry and first aid, the prisoner mentioned how he and his fellow trainees were conditioned by “psychologists” to “not like Russian soldiers and all Russians in general.”
Specifically, he recalled being taught to “treat harshly” any captured Russian soldiers.
'Taught us to hate Russians': Ukrainian prisoner recalls military training in Britain— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 9, 2024
British psychologists worked on Ukrainian soldiers so that they would "not like Russian soldiers... and kill them and treat them harshly" if they were captured by Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/nyeWRZG1YT