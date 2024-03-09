https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/weekly-news-wrap-up-galloway-win-shocks-british-elites-biden-sotu-trump-wins-scotus-case-1117215279.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Galloway Win Shocks British Elites; Biden SOTU; Trump Wins SCOTUS Case

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Galloway Win Shocks British Elites; Biden SOTU; Trump Wins SCOTUS Case

President Biden used the State of the Union Address to attack his political enemies and push for more funds to continue the Ukraine proxy war against Russia.

Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the State of the Union address, the results of US economic indicators, and George Galloway's election in the UK.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the State of the Union Address.Darryl Jones, an attorney and voting rights activist, discusses Donald Trump’s victory in the Supreme Court and the Defend the Guard Act, which is moving through various states.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discuss Israel blocking aid in Gaza, Joe Galloway's victory, and the use of lawfare as a tool of imperialism.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss the pushback against President Biden’s foreign policy and the deplorable result of US imperialism in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

