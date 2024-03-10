https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/blinken-reportedly-presses-henry-to-step-down-amid-haiti-turmoil--1117234757.html

Blinken Reportedly Presses Henry to Step Down Amid Haiti Turmoil

Just 700 miles from Florida, Haiti has fallen under a wave of violence as gangs and others urge Prime Minister Ariel Henry to step down.

Just 700 miles from Florida, Haiti has fallen under a wave of violence as gangs and others urge Prime Minister Ariel Henry to step down. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also reportedly pressed Henry to announce his resignation and a political transition in a series of “tense” phone calls on Thursday.This comes a day after State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denied that the US had urged Henry to step down. The prime minister is a 74-year-old unelected physician who was sworn in July 2021 less than two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated.“We are not calling on him or pushing him to resign,” Miller told reporters on Wednesday. “But we are urging him to expedite the transition to an empowered and an inclusive governance structure that will move with urgency to help the country prepare for a multinational security support mission to address the security situation and pave the way for free and fair elections.”Thomas Shannon, a former undersecretary of state who was involved in the removal of two previous Haitian leaders, said the US' back-and-forth and lack of certainty over who would replace Henry is fueling the crisis.“It’s really up to the United States and CARICOM to really identify who’s got to run that place and then give them the resources to run it and the political muscle to run it,” said Shannon. The US is now considering deploying a Marine security team to Haiti amid the deteriorating security situation there, defense officials have said. The Marines would be deployed at the request of the State Department, the defense official added.The surge in violence first began last weekend after Henry left for a meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states in Guyana. He then flew to Kenya for talks on deploying the east African nation's police to Haiti to curb gang violence — despite a high court ruling in Nairobi that the deployment would be unconstitutional.On February 29 when Jimmy Cherizier, an ex-police officer turned gang leader commonly known as "Barbecue" who leads a syndicate of gangs, vowed to stop Henry returning to Haiti. The government then announced a three-day state of emergency with a night-time curfew on Sunday after the gangs stormed two major prisons and freed 3,800 inmates.Henry has been unable to return to Haiti since the violence began. He was returning home on Tuesday when the Dominican Republican, with which Haiti shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, denied his plane permission to land. It was reported that he then headed for Puerto Rico, a US territory.Haiti’s new surge of unrest has caused a dramatic increase in the country’s humanitarian needs, displacing thousands, leaving many without shelter and without access to food and medical services, The New Humanitarian announced.But Haiti’s problems can be traced back to colonial times, when the nation became the world’s first Black republic in 1804 and was forced to pay billions to France in order to secure its freedom. The debt crippled the nation economically, and subsequent political problems and natural disasters have contributed to its turmoil.

