Israeli Strike on Nuseirat Camp in Gaza Kills 13 Women, Children - Reports

At least 13 women and children were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Broadcaster said that Israeli army “intensified attacks” on Palestine, adding that a residential tower in Rafah was destroyed.According to available data, a young women and an infant died of malnutrition in Northern Gaza thus taking the number of known starvation deaths to 25. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

