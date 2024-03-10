https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/navigation-via-bosphorus-suspended-due-to-fog-301-vessels-wait-in-queue-1117240769.html
Navigation Via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Fog, 301 Vessels Wait in Queue
The vessel transit through Bosphorus was suspended early on Sunday due to the fog in Istanbul, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.
The vessel navigation was suspended at 4:15 a.m. local time (01:15 GMT), the command announced. As of 8:30 a.m. local time, there have been 301 vessels queuing for transit, a Sputnik correspondent reported. There is dense fog in a number of districts of Istanbul.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The vessel transit through Bosphorus was suspended early on Sunday due to the fog in Istanbul, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.
The vessel navigation was suspended at 4:15 a.m. local time (01:15 GMT), the command announced.
As of 8:30 a.m. local time, there have been 301 vessels queuing for transit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
There is dense fog in a number of districts of Istanbul.