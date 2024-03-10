International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/navigation-via-bosphorus-suspended-due-to-fog-301-vessels-wait-in-queue-1117240769.html
Navigation Via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Fog, 301 Vessels Wait in Queue
Navigation Via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Fog, 301 Vessels Wait in Queue
Sputnik International
The vessel transit through Bosphorus was suspended early on Sunday due to the fog in Istanbul, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.
2024-03-10T08:09+0000
2024-03-10T08:09+0000
world
turkiye
bosphorus
navigation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
The vessel navigation was suspended at 4:15 a.m. local time (01:15 GMT), the command announced. As of 8:30 a.m. local time, there have been 301 vessels queuing for transit, a Sputnik correspondent reported. There is dense fog in a number of districts of Istanbul.
turkiye
bosphorus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye, bosphorus strait, fog, bosphorus fog
turkiye, bosphorus strait, fog, bosphorus fog

Navigation Via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Fog, 301 Vessels Wait in Queue

08:09 GMT 10.03.2024
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraCargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkiye, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkiye, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2024
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The vessel transit through Bosphorus was suspended early on Sunday due to the fog in Istanbul, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.
The vessel navigation was suspended at 4:15 a.m. local time (01:15 GMT), the command announced.
As of 8:30 a.m. local time, there have been 301 vessels queuing for transit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
There is dense fog in a number of districts of Istanbul.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала