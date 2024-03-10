https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/tombs-rediscovered-near-uk-military-base-in-cyprus-by-archaeological-survey-1117244076.html

Tombs Rediscovered Near UK Military Base in Cyprus by Archaeological Survey

The sites relocated by archaeologists include three quarries and several rock-cut tombs. Some of these sites reportedly may date back to the third millennia BC.

Several dozen archaeological sites have been rediscovered in Cyprus thanks to the efforts of a team of researchers from the University of Leicester's Archaeological Services.According to a university press release, these finds were made during a “walkover survey”, i.e. “a systematic surveying and recording of visible archaeological remains,” at the Eastern Sovereign Base Area at Dhekelia, an area under British military control.The survey’s goal was to confirm the existence of about 60 possible archaeological sites that were originally spotted back in the 1960s before the development of the Dhekelia garrison.“Many of the sites we were planning to survey had been last visited over 20 years ago, and in many instances had been reported as no longer existing or being unfindable. On reflection this had more to do with inadequate mapping, lack of preparation and lack of satellite location technologies: we found that many of the sites could be re-found with a little bit of patience,” said Matt Beamish, researcher from the University of Leicester Archaeological Services and the man who led the survey in question.The researchers’ efforts resulted in the rediscovery of 51 archaeological sites, including three coastal quarries and several rock-cut tombs.Though the dating of most of the rediscovered sites could not be immediately ascertained, it is believed to range from the third millennia BC to the 12th century AD.

