US Sends 1st Ship With Equipment to Build Temporary Pier to Deliver Aid to Gaza

The United States has sent the first ship with equipment to establish a sea corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the US Central Command said on Sunday.

2024-03-10T04:41+0000

2024-03-10T04:41+0000

2024-03-10T04:42+0000

world

us

us hegemony

joe biden

pentagon

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015136_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04b3b15d550edf934992ade1bcfe051a.jpg

On Friday, US President Joe Biden told Congress that he had ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without the US army present on sight. Later, a Pentagon spokesperson noted that the project involves the creation of a floating pier, where, presumably from Cyprus, cargo will be imported for subsequent delivery to the shore by small vessels. "On March 9, 2024, U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) … departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea. Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies," the command said on X. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

2024

