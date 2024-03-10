International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/watch-russian-attack-and-rescue-helicopters-embark-on-combat-mission-1117241509.html
Watch Russian Attack and Rescue Helicopters Embark on Combat Mission
Sputnik International
While Russian combat aircraft and attack helicopters keep mercilessly pounding Kiev regime's forces in the Ukrainian conflict, search and rescue teams of the Russian Armed Forces always stand ready to provide assistance if things go awry.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
mi-35
russian ministry of defense
mi-8
video
This short video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of what is essentially just another day on the job for Russian combat helicopter pilots in the Ukrainian conflict.The video in question was recorded during a sortie performed by a strike team comprised of a Mi-35 attack helicopter and a Mi-8 military transport helicopter.Mi-8 helicopters carrying search and rescue teams often accompany Russian attack helicopters and aircraft on combat missions in order to ensure the pilots’ safety if something goes wrong.
russian helicopter video, mi 35 helicopter video, mi 8 helicopter video
russian helicopter video, mi 35 helicopter video, mi 8 helicopter video

17:17 GMT 10.03.2024
© Sputnik
While Russian combat aircraft and attack helicopters keep mercilessly pounding Kiev regime's forces in the Ukrainian conflict, search and rescue teams of the Russian Armed Forces always stand ready to provide assistance if things go awry.
This short video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of what is essentially just another day on the job for Russian combat helicopter pilots in the Ukrainian conflict.
The video in question was recorded during a sortie performed by a strike team comprised of a Mi-35 attack helicopter and a Mi-8 military transport helicopter.
Mi-8 helicopters carrying search and rescue teams often accompany Russian attack helicopters and aircraft on combat missions in order to ensure the pilots’ safety if something goes wrong.
