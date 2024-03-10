https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/watch-russian-attack-and-rescue-helicopters-embark-on-combat-mission-1117241509.html

Watch Russian Attack and Rescue Helicopters Embark on Combat Mission

Sputnik International

While Russian combat aircraft and attack helicopters keep mercilessly pounding Kiev regime's forces in the Ukrainian conflict, search and rescue teams of the Russian Armed Forces always stand ready to provide assistance if things go awry.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117244355_0:3:1411:797_1920x0_80_0_0_538acab065e8b725e167c0ce91a512c2.png

This short video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of what is essentially just another day on the job for Russian combat helicopter pilots in the Ukrainian conflict.The video in question was recorded during a sortie performed by a strike team comprised of a Mi-35 attack helicopter and a Mi-8 military transport helicopter.Mi-8 helicopters carrying search and rescue teams often accompany Russian attack helicopters and aircraft on combat missions in order to ensure the pilots’ safety if something goes wrong.

Sputnik International

