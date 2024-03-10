https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/watch-russian-drone-coordinate-artillery-strike-against-ukrainian-forces-1117242323.html
Watch Russian Drone Coordinate Artillery Strike Against Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Armed Forces drone operators have helped deal yet another painful blow to Ukrainians deployed on the western bank of the Dnepr River.
Russia's Armed Forces drone operators have helped deal yet another painful blow to Ukrainians deployed on the western bank of the Dnepr River.Using a reconnaissance UAV, one drone operator spotted a radar station and coordinated an artillery strike that wiped out this Ukrainian asset.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such drone operations are usually carried out.
The Ukrainian conflict, among other things, highlighted the important role drones play in modern warfare.
Using a reconnaissance UAV, one drone operator spotted a radar station and coordinated an artillery strike that wiped out this Ukrainian asset.
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such drone operations are usually carried out.