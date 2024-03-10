https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-ravage-ukrainian-positions-1117240645.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Ravage Ukrainian Positions
According to official description, Grad MLRS effectively eliminates enemy manpower, tears apart military equipment and levels hostile infrastructure, including fortified command posts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, DPR. Grad can fire up to 40 122mm missiles in 20 seconds, covering an area the size of several football fields and incinerating everything in it. This supreme machine of destruction fires at a range of 21 km and can be operated by 3 servicemen.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, DPR. Grad can fire up to 40 122mm missiles in 20 seconds, covering an area the size of several football fields and incinerating everything in it. This supreme machine of destruction fires at a range of 21 km and can be operated by 3 servicemen.