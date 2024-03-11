https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/crimea-prepares-second-lawsuit-against-ukraine-on-energy-blockade-1117249794.html
Crimea Prepares Second Lawsuit Against Ukraine on Energy Blockade
Crimea has prepared the second lawsuit against Ukraine over the energy blockade, which will be filed on behalf of the republic's Public Chamber, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on Monday.
Last week, the Arbitration Court of Crimea registered the first claim demanding more than 3 trillion rubles ($33 billion) in compensation from Ukraine over the energy blockade of the peninsula. The lawsuit was filed against three defendants: the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry and the Ukrenergo company.
Last week, the Arbitration Court of Crimea registered the first claim demanding more than 3 trillion rubles ($33 billion) in compensation from Ukraine over the energy blockade of the peninsula. The lawsuit was filed against three defendants: the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry and the Ukrenergo company.
“The Public Chamber of the Republic of Crimea has formed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea, demanding recognition of the right of the Russian citizens living in Crimea to compensation for moral damage caused by restrictions on the right to life and health as a result of the energy blockade of the peninsula," Konstantinov said on Telegram.
If the court satisfies the lawsuits, the authorities plan to demand over 3.448 trillion rubles from Ukraine in favor of Crimean residents, the official said.
"Residents of the republic will be able to turn to a court and demand compensation for moral damages suffered as a result of the energy blockade, while there will be no need to prove the fact of the blockade, as it will be recognized by the court as generally known," Konstantinov said, adding that the lawsuit will be submitted to the court in the nearest time.
Power lines connecting Crimea
and Ukraine were damaged in 2015, when Ukrainian radicals blew up transmission towers in the Kherson Region, close to the border with Crimea. In 2022, reconstruction of the transmission towers put an end to the last remaining blockade.