Crimea Prepares Second Lawsuit Against Ukraine on Energy Blockade

Crimea has prepared the second lawsuit against Ukraine over the energy blockade, which will be filed on behalf of the republic's Public Chamber, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on Monday.

Last week, the Arbitration Court of Crimea registered the first claim demanding more than 3 trillion rubles ($33 billion) in compensation from Ukraine over the energy blockade of the peninsula. The lawsuit was filed against three defendants: the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry and the Ukrenergo company. If the court satisfies the lawsuits, the authorities plan to demand over 3.448 trillion rubles from Ukraine in favor of Crimean residents, the official said. Power lines connecting Crimea and Ukraine were damaged in 2015, when Ukrainian radicals blew up transmission towers in the Kherson Region, close to the border with Crimea. In 2022, reconstruction of the transmission towers put an end to the last remaining blockade.

