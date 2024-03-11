https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/eu-nuclear-umbrella-to-embolden-member-states-to-use-french-nukes-politician-warns-1117251223.html

EU Nuclear Umbrella to Embolden Member States to Use French Nukes, Politician Warns

The idea of the EU's nuclear umbrella could lead to other countries using France's nuclear potential, even though France might not be under any threat, the leader of France's Patriots party and candidate for the European Parliament elections, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris had a responsibility to defend the European Union. He added that France's interests had a European dimension, which gave Paris a special responsibility that, in particular, affects French deterrence capabilities. The assertion, Filippot said, means that Macron effectively offered to share French nuclear weapons. Such statements indicate that the French president is not guided by the country's national interest, he added. In February, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the creation of the EU's own nuclear umbrella to replace the US umbrella could become a topic of discussion at the European level. At the same time, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke in favor of greater cooperation with France and the United Kingdom on nuclear deterrence.

