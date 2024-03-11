https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/eu-nuclear-umbrella-to-embolden-member-states-to-use-french-nukes-politician-warns-1117251223.html
EU Nuclear Umbrella to Embolden Member States to Use French Nukes, Politician Warns
The idea of the EU's nuclear umbrella could lead to other countries using France's nuclear potential, even though France might not be under any threat, the leader of France's Patriots party and candidate for the European Parliament elections, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris had a responsibility to defend the European Union. He added that France's interests had a European dimension, which gave Paris a special responsibility that, in particular, affects French deterrence capabilities. The assertion, Filippot said, means that Macron effectively offered to share French nuclear weapons. Such statements indicate that the French president is not guided by the country's national interest, he added. In February, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the creation of the EU's own nuclear umbrella to replace the US umbrella could become a topic of discussion at the European level. At the same time, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke in favor of greater cooperation with France and the United Kingdom on nuclear deterrence.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of the EU's nuclear umbrella could lead to other countries using France's nuclear potential, even though France might not be under any threat, the leader of France's Patriots party and candidate for the European Parliament elections, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris had a responsibility to defend the European Union. He added that France's interests had a European dimension, which gave Paris a special responsibility that, in particular, affects French deterrence capabilities. The assertion, Filippot said, means that Macron effectively offered to share French nuclear weapons
"These statements by Macron are extremely serious. This is what should be the first guarantee of national sovereignty, nuclear weapons, which you need in case your vital interests are in danger, this is what nuclear doctrine is all about, the same for all nuclear powers. And what he is saying means that if tomorrow Poland is at war with Russia, it can use nuclear weapons while we are not in danger, we are not at war. And if tomorrow Ukraine becomes part of the EU, we could potentially let Ukraine use it, that's completely insane," the politician said.
Such statements indicate that the French president is not guided by the country's national interest, he added.
"Behind this is also pressure from Germany to get our nuclear weapons. They have long been willing to invest financially in our nuclear weapons in exchange for jointly controlling them. This is where the demand that France makes for Germany or the EU to take a place among the permanent members of the UN Security Council comes from. This goes hand in hand," Philippot said.
In February, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the creation of the EU's own nuclear umbrella to replace the US umbrella could become a topic of discussion at the European level. At the same time, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke in favor of greater cooperation with France and the United Kingdom on nuclear deterrence.