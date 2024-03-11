International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/eu-nuclear-umbrella-to-embolden-member-states-to-use-french-nukes-politician-warns-1117251223.html
EU Nuclear Umbrella to Embolden Member States to Use French Nukes, Politician Warns
EU Nuclear Umbrella to Embolden Member States to Use French Nukes, Politician Warns
Sputnik International
The idea of the EU's nuclear umbrella could lead to other countries using France's nuclear potential, even though France might not be under any threat, the leader of France's Patriots party and candidate for the European Parliament elections, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.
2024-03-11T09:17+0000
2024-03-11T09:17+0000
world
emmanuel macron
florian philippot
france
paris
ukraine
european union (eu)
european parliament
nuclear warheads
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107959/80/1079598089_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4a1cc6fd19f2a61398a19d1aa3862c.jpg
Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris had a responsibility to defend the European Union. He added that France's interests had a European dimension, which gave Paris a special responsibility that, in particular, affects French deterrence capabilities. The assertion, Filippot said, means that Macron effectively offered to share French nuclear weapons. Such statements indicate that the French president is not guided by the country's national interest, he added. In February, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the creation of the EU's own nuclear umbrella to replace the US umbrella could become a topic of discussion at the European level. At the same time, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke in favor of greater cooperation with France and the United Kingdom on nuclear deterrence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221027/us-could-deploy-upgraded-nuclear-bomb-in-eu-in-december-reports-say-1102752501.html
france
paris
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107959/80/1079598089_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_feef41f419dbfed06da9794d0dfddcdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu's nuclear umbrella, france's patriots party, french nuclear arms
eu's nuclear umbrella, france's patriots party, french nuclear arms

EU Nuclear Umbrella to Embolden Member States to Use French Nukes, Politician Warns

09:17 GMT 11.03.2024
© French NavyTest launch of a French M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads
Test launch of a French M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
© French Navy
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of the EU's nuclear umbrella could lead to other countries using France's nuclear potential, even though France might not be under any threat, the leader of France's Patriots party and candidate for the European Parliament elections, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris had a responsibility to defend the European Union. He added that France's interests had a European dimension, which gave Paris a special responsibility that, in particular, affects French deterrence capabilities. The assertion, Filippot said, means that Macron effectively offered to share French nuclear weapons.
"These statements by Macron are extremely serious. This is what should be the first guarantee of national sovereignty, nuclear weapons, which you need in case your vital interests are in danger, this is what nuclear doctrine is all about, the same for all nuclear powers. And what he is saying means that if tomorrow Poland is at war with Russia, it can use nuclear weapons while we are not in danger, we are not at war. And if tomorrow Ukraine becomes part of the EU, we could potentially let Ukraine use it, that's completely insane," the politician said.
Such statements indicate that the French president is not guided by the country's national interest, he added.
"Behind this is also pressure from Germany to get our nuclear weapons. They have long been willing to invest financially in our nuclear weapons in exchange for jointly controlling them. This is where the demand that France makes for Germany or the EU to take a place among the permanent members of the UN Security Council comes from. This goes hand in hand," Philippot said.
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming approaches Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., Jan. 9, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
Military
US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb in EU in December, Reports Say
27 October 2022, 08:12 GMT
In February, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper that the creation of the EU's own nuclear umbrella to replace the US umbrella could become a topic of discussion at the European level. At the same time, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke in favor of greater cooperation with France and the United Kingdom on nuclear deterrence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала