Germany's Position on Sending Taurus Cruise Missiles to Ukraine Not Changed
The position of the German government on the supply of Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine has not changed, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.
"There have been no changes on this issue," Hebestreit told a briefing.On Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung that London is ready to help Germany resolve any issues precluding it from sending its Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine or to come up with an alternative arrangement where it would send Kiev its own Storm Shadow missiles and buy the replacement from Berlin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The position of the German government on the supply of Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine has not changed, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.
"There have been no changes on this issue," Hebestreit told a briefing.
On Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung that London is ready to help Germany resolve any issues precluding it from sending its Taurus long-range missiles
to Ukraine or to come up with an alternative arrangement where it would send Kiev its own Storm Shadow missiles and buy the replacement from Berlin.