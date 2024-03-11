https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/polands-army-in-shambles-thanks-to-90s-disarmament-overseen-by-nato---fmr-general-1117265809.html

Poland’s Army ‘in Shambles’ Thanks to 90s Disarmament Overseen by NATO - Fmr General

Poland and its European allies in NATO have poured tens of billions of euros’ worth of military equipment and ammunition into the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine over the past two years, with little to show for it apart from drained armories and soaring profits for defense contractors.

The end of the Cold War and the 1992 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) severely weakened Poland’s defense capabilities, with Warsaw’s accession to NATO in 1999 apparently doing little to address the problem, retired Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak has admitted.“In 1998, a delegation from [NATO’s] Rapid Reaction Corps visited us,” the former Land Forces commander recalled. “They stayed with us for 4-5 days and looked at basically everything, checking barracks infrastructure, the security of equipment, inspected the equipment – tanks, howitzers; at the time these were all Soviet. They watched how we train, how we organize training and what the relations are like between officers and soldiers,” Skrzypczak said.After joining the bloc in March 1999, Poland’s military was forced to completely rework its thinking, down to definitions about the functioning of the army and various rules, regulations doctrinal matters, Skrzypczak said. “We gradually implemented…the requirements applicable in NATO. It was a completely different category of thinking and acting, so we had to completely change many things and learn some things from scratch.”The rapid pace of “integration” allowed Poland to join the Americans during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with Polish forces “proving” in that conflict and in Afghanistan that “we are efficient and well-prepared enough to meet any challenge they put before us.”“The assessments given to our commanders by the Americans show that they assessed our skills, command efficiency and military very highly,” Skrzypczak suggested.But only amid the Ukrainian crisis has the Polish military truly begun to move away from its post-WWII origins, the former general said. “Only now, after we have transferred a lot of equipment to Ukraine, and new equipment is set to appear in its place, will the army change completely.”Poland will have to do 10 years-worth of modernization in 2-3 years because of the supposed “threat that may be lurking behind the eastern border,” i.e. from Russia, the retired general added.While allied to the USSR from 1945-1990, Poland had one of the most powerful militaries in Europe, fielding nearly 350,000 troops, over 3,300 tanks, close to 4,900 infantry fighting vehicles, more than 80 tactical missile launchers and nearly 500 planes. The country also had major tank and shipbuilding capabilities thanks to a powerful industrial base. The end of the Cold War, the disintegration of the Warsaw Pact in February 1991 and the difficult transition to a market economy hit Poland’s defense capabilities hard, with the army shrinking and the production of domestically produced military equipment falling dramatically.After sending some €3 billion worth of Soviet-era equipment to Kiev, Poland has been left highly dependent on assistance from its US allies, and on contracts with South Korea, when it comes to replenishing its stocks.Aid to Kiev has included 14 Polish MiG-29 fighters, a dozen Mi-24 helicopter gunships, over 300 Soviet and Polish variants of the T-72 tank, 142 Polish-variant BMP-1s (known as BWP-1) and an array of sophisticated but aging Soviet howitzer and rocket artillery and air defense equipment.The Polish Armed Forces today has about 200,000 active duty servicemen, with the government recently launching a large-scale rearmament program. Warsaw laid out about 97.4 billion zlotys (about $24 billion) for defense in 2023 – far outpacing a record $17.38 billion in spending set in 1977 – which shrunk to about $1.5-$2 billion through the 80s during the Polish crisis.Polish officials have made a series of belligerent statements in recent days in connection with the Ukrainian conflict, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggesting Friday that the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine “is not unthinkable,” and adding Sunday that there are already alliance troops in the country, without elaborating.Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russia’s intelligence services “have long had information” on so-called NATO “advisers” present in Ukraine.

