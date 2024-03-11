International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russian-presidential-election-turnout-may-reach-71---poll-1117251673.html
Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll
Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll
Sputnik International
The estimated turnout during the Russian presidential election due to begin on Friday will stand at around 71%, with presidential candidate Vladimir Putin receiving 82% of the vote, according to a forecast released Monday by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).
2024-03-11T10:34+0000
2024-03-11T10:42+0000
russia
russian public opinion research center (vciom)
russia
elections
presidential elections
presidential election
2024 russian presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116497001_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce05ddfd4ac1e627152ca22846fe702.jpg
"The estimated turnout for the upcoming presidential election in Russia is 71%. According to the electoral calculation, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin is leading with 82% of the vote," the VCIOM said in a statement. Other candidates, including lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov and lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky are projected to receive 6%, 6% and 5% of the vote, respectively. The remaining 1% is expected to be spoiled. The calculation was based on data from an all-Russia telephone survey. Russia will hold the presidential election from March 15-17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russian-cec-registers-putin-as-presidential-candidate-for-upcoming-march-2024-election-1116464827.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116497001_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2154707c426bb4b72aa50c960c10bc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian presidential election, russian public opinion research center, russian presidential election, presidential candidate vladimir putin
russian presidential election, russian public opinion research center, russian presidential election, presidential candidate vladimir putin

Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll

10:34 GMT 11.03.2024 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 11.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexandr KryazhevA banner advertising presidential election
A banner advertising presidential election - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The estimated turnout during the Russian presidential election due to begin on Friday will stand at around 71%, with presidential candidate Vladimir Putin receiving 82% of the vote, according to a forecast released Monday by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).
"The estimated turnout for the upcoming presidential election in Russia is 71%. According to the electoral calculation, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin is leading with 82% of the vote," the VCIOM said in a statement.
Other candidates, including lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov and lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky are projected to receive 6%, 6% and 5% of the vote, respectively. The remaining 1% is expected to be spoiled.
Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Russia Calling! investment and business forum. December 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
Russia
Russian CEC Registers Putin as Presidential Candidate for Upcoming March 2024 Election
29 January, 12:20 GMT
The calculation was based on data from an all-Russia telephone survey.
Russia will hold the presidential election from March 15-17.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала