https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russian-presidential-election-turnout-may-reach-71---poll-1117251673.html
Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll
Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll
Sputnik International
The estimated turnout during the Russian presidential election due to begin on Friday will stand at around 71%, with presidential candidate Vladimir Putin receiving 82% of the vote, according to a forecast released Monday by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).
2024-03-11T10:34+0000
2024-03-11T10:34+0000
2024-03-11T10:42+0000
russia
russian public opinion research center (vciom)
russia
elections
presidential elections
presidential election
2024 russian presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116497001_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce05ddfd4ac1e627152ca22846fe702.jpg
"The estimated turnout for the upcoming presidential election in Russia is 71%. According to the electoral calculation, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin is leading with 82% of the vote," the VCIOM said in a statement. Other candidates, including lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov and lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky are projected to receive 6%, 6% and 5% of the vote, respectively. The remaining 1% is expected to be spoiled. The calculation was based on data from an all-Russia telephone survey. Russia will hold the presidential election from March 15-17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russian-cec-registers-putin-as-presidential-candidate-for-upcoming-march-2024-election-1116464827.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116497001_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2154707c426bb4b72aa50c960c10bc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian presidential election, russian public opinion research center, russian presidential election, presidential candidate vladimir putin
russian presidential election, russian public opinion research center, russian presidential election, presidential candidate vladimir putin
Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll
10:34 GMT 11.03.2024 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 11.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The estimated turnout during the Russian presidential election due to begin on Friday will stand at around 71%, with presidential candidate Vladimir Putin receiving 82% of the vote, according to a forecast released Monday by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).
"The estimated turnout for the upcoming presidential election
in Russia is 71%. According to the electoral calculation, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin is leading with 82% of the vote," the VCIOM said in a statement.
Other candidates, including lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov and lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky are projected to receive 6%, 6% and 5% of the vote, respectively. The remaining 1% is expected to be spoiled.
The calculation was based on data from an all-Russia telephone survey.
Russia will hold the presidential election from March 15-17.