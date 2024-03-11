https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russian-presidential-election-turnout-may-reach-71---poll-1117251673.html

Russian Presidential Election Turnout May Reach 71% - Poll

The estimated turnout during the Russian presidential election due to begin on Friday will stand at around 71%, with presidential candidate Vladimir Putin receiving 82% of the vote, according to a forecast released Monday by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"The estimated turnout for the upcoming presidential election in Russia is 71%. According to the electoral calculation, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin is leading with 82% of the vote," the VCIOM said in a statement. Other candidates, including lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov and lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky are projected to receive 6%, 6% and 5% of the vote, respectively. The remaining 1% is expected to be spoiled. The calculation was based on data from an all-Russia telephone survey. Russia will hold the presidential election from March 15-17.

