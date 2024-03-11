https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/watch-russian-forces-unleash-grad-mlrs-on-south-donetsk-front-1117265148.html

Watch Russian Forces Unleash Grad MLRS on South Donetsk Front

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of its Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, decimating enemy manpower and military hardware.

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

donetsk

russian ministry of defense

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

grad multiple-launch rocket system

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of its Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, decimating enemy manpower and military hardware.Depending on the rocket type, the Grad MLRS can engage targets at varying distances, with some rockets reaching up to 20 kilometers. As an indirect fire weapon system, the rocket complex relies on calculations and data provided by a separate command and control unit to accurately target enemy positions. The MLRS can launch multiple missiles in a short period of time, allowing it to saturate a target area quickly and effectively.

