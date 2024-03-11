https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/watch-russian-forces-unleash-grad-mlrs-on-south-donetsk-front-1117265148.html
Watch Russian Forces Unleash Grad MLRS on South Donetsk Front
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of its Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, decimating enemy manpower and military hardware.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of its Grad MLRS in action in South Donetsk, decimating enemy manpower and military hardware.Depending on the rocket type, the Grad MLRS can engage targets at varying distances, with some rockets reaching up to 20 kilometers. As an indirect fire weapon system, the rocket complex relies on calculations and data provided by a separate command and control unit to accurately target enemy positions. The MLRS can launch multiple missiles in a short period of time, allowing it to saturate a target area quickly and effectively.
The Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is a powerful and versatile weapons system used by the Russian military. Designed to launch a diverse array of rockets carrying various payloads, it is capable of engaging ground targets, fortifications, and providing crucial support for troops in the field.
Depending on the rocket type, the Grad MLRS can engage targets at varying distances, with some rockets reaching up to 20 kilometers. As an indirect fire weapon system, the rocket complex relies on calculations and data provided by a separate command and control unit to accurately target enemy positions. The MLRS can launch multiple missiles in a short period of time, allowing it to saturate a target area quickly and effectively.