The Russian of Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber carrying out precision strikes on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of an Su-34 fighter-bomber carrying out precision strikes on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern Donetsk region. The strikes were carried out using unguided FAB-500 bombs with a universal planning and correction module, the ministry said.The Russian FAB-500 bombs series is known for its high payload and destructive power, making it a potent weapon in modern warfare.

