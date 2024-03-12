https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/biden-escalates-gaza-dispute-as-netanyahu-defies-pressure-1117273537.html

Biden Escalates Gaza Dispute as Netanyahu Defies Pressure

Biden Escalates Gaza Dispute as Netanyahu Defies Pressure

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest dispute between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2024-03-12T04:09+0000

2024-03-12T04:09+0000

2024-03-12T08:29+0000

the backstory

joe biden

gaza strip

benjamin netanyahu

israel

donald trump

ukraine

haiti

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117273668_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f35abac7c5c0704b50b518c076b9828d.png

Biden Escalates Gaza Dispute as Netanyahu Defies Pressure Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest dispute between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the first hour, Rachel hosted anthropologist and author Jeff Halper to discuss the current dispute between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, as the two leaders remain at odds over the Gaza war.Following the discussion on the Biden-Netanyahu dispute, Rachel spoke to journalist and political commentator Peter Coffin about former US President Donald Trump's surprising support for TikTok amid attempts to block the social media platform in the US.To kick off the last hour of the program, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda. Together, they delved into the Western media's acknowledgment of Russia's logistical and military achievements, a recognition that contrasts with their previous downplaying of Russia's capabilities over the years.In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political analyst and co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Garland Nixon about the latest from the Haiti crisis, which includes humanitarian issues and political instability.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

ukraine

haiti

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, trump on tiktok ban, can biden control netanyahu, haiti humanitarian crisis, ceasefire for gaza