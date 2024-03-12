https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/foreign-investors-interested-in-exchange-of-frozen-assets---russian-finance-ministry-1117282857.html

Foreign Investors Interested in Exchange of Frozen Assets - Russian Finance Ministry

Foreign Investors Interested in Exchange of Frozen Assets - Russian Finance Ministry

Sputnik International

Foreign investors are interested in the exchange of frozen assets, otherwise there would have been no need in developing a relevant mechanism, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said on Tuesday.

2024-03-12T13:45+0000

2024-03-12T13:45+0000

2024-03-12T13:45+0000

russia

asset freeze

russia

russian finance ministry

asset seizure

asset freeze

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18896/18/188961841_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d38780d9b6e51258c675b7a5091eaa05.jpg

On Monday, the Russian Finance Ministry said that the government commission for the control of foreign investments had approved the terms of the exchange of frozen assets, and all transactions must be completed by September 1. Investors have been expressing interest along the development of this mechanism, he added. The exchange procedure provides that foreigners would get an opportunity to purchase frozen foreign assets from Russian retail investors using financial sources in C-type accounts. The acceptance of applications from Russians within the framework of the exchange of frozen assets will begin on March 25 and end on May 8, and Russian citizens will be able to submit more than 3,500 exchange instruments for buy back as part of the exchange instruments of frozen assets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/eus-proposal-on-frozen-russian-assets-expected-to-be-ready-quite-soon-1117271399.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian finance ministry, foreign investors, frozen assets