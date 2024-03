https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/plans-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-ignoring-russia-will-not-result-in-peace---erdogan-1117288689.html

Plans to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Ignoring Russia Will Not Result in Peace - Erdogan

Plans to resolve the Ukrainian conflict without participation of Russia will not result in peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

"We have expressed our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, while at the same time we emphasize that peace plans that ignore Russia will not lead to results," Erdogan told foreign ambassadors.Erdogan Expects Putin’s Visit After Local ElectionsPresident Erdogan also noted that he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country after local elections wrap up on March 31.

