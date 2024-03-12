https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/political-crisis-in-haiti-macron-struggles-to-build-suicidal-coalition-1117273138.html

Political Crisis in Haiti; Macron Struggles to Build Suicidal Coalition

Decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as its puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.

Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss how decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as the puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss France’s move to create a coalition of suicidal nations and bring them to the Russian border for conflict.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China’s leadership’s political philosophy and the West’s projecting economic failure on Beijing.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC’s moves to interfere with US elections and US policy in West Asia.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli assault on Gaza and South Lebanon.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss accusations that USAID meddled in Zimbabwe’s elections.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the ongoing saga of the DOJ’s efforts to shield President Biden from corruption charges.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Venezuela’s elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

