https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/political-crisis-in-haiti-macron-struggles-to-build-suicidal-coalition-1117273138.html
Political Crisis in Haiti; Macron Struggles to Build Suicidal Coalition
Political Crisis in Haiti; Macron Struggles to Build Suicidal Coalition
Sputnik International
Decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as its puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.
2024-03-12T04:07+0000
2024-03-12T04:07+0000
2024-03-12T08:17+0000
the critical hour
radio
haiti
lebanon
china
aipac
emmanuel macron
venezuela
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117272981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0478645aac615cdd988e3b5506bf81a8.png
Political Crisis in Haiti; Macron Struggles to Build Suicidal Coalition; Biden-gate Plot Thickens
Sputnik International
Decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as its puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss how decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as the puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss France’s move to create a coalition of suicidal nations and bring them to the Russian border for conflict.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China’s leadership’s political philosophy and the West’s projecting economic failure on Beijing.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC’s moves to interfere with US elections and US policy in West Asia.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli assault on Gaza and South Lebanon.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss accusations that USAID meddled in Zimbabwe’s elections.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the ongoing saga of the DOJ’s efforts to shield President Biden from corruption charges.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Venezuela’s elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
haiti
lebanon
china
venezuela
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117272981_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5945bc5c83683f5eb22c53ef4c9dfd5b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
the critical hour, haiti political crisis, is haiti safe to visit, biden corruption case, us elections interference, will france attack russia
the critical hour, haiti political crisis, is haiti safe to visit, biden corruption case, us elections interference, will france attack russia
Political Crisis in Haiti; Macron Struggles to Build Suicidal Coalition
04:07 GMT 12.03.2024 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 12.03.2024)
Decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as its puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss how decades of US imperialism have created a political and security mess in Haiti as the puppet president fears returning to the unstable Island nation.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss France’s move to create a coalition of suicidal nations and bring them to the Russian border for conflict.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China’s leadership’s political philosophy and the West’s projecting economic failure on Beijing.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC’s moves to interfere with US elections and US policy in West Asia.
Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli assault on Gaza and South Lebanon.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss accusations that USAID meddled in Zimbabwe’s elections.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the ongoing saga of the DOJ’s efforts to shield President Biden from corruption charges.
James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Venezuela’s elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM