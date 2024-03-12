https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-swiss-ambassador-over-russian-assets-confiscation-plan-1117280943.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Swiss Ambassador Over Russian Assets' Confiscation Plan

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Krystyna Marty Lang in connection with decision of the Swiss parliament on a mechanism that would allow the confiscation of Russian assets.

"On March 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador of Switzerland in Moscow, K. Marty Lang, to protest against the decision of the Swiss parliament to initiate the development of the legal basis for a mechanism that would allow the confiscation of state assets of Russia located on the territory of Switzerland," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian side strongly condemns this step by the Swiss authorities, "which flagrantly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law regarding state immunity," the statement read. If Switzerland confiscates state Russian assets, Moscow will take inevitable retaliatory measures, the ministry added.

