Russian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Situation in Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Libya - Reports

The head of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department, Alexander Kinschak, met in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

The parties also noted the need to continue and expand bilateral consultations on regional issues, the IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Kinschak and Khaji exchanged views on the political situation in Syria, and discussed joint strategies aimed at both improving the economic and humanitarian situation and continuing the political process in the country, the report added.They also reportedly stressed the importance of preserving Libya's unity, solidarity, and sovereignty.

