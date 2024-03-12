https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/watch-russian-mi-28-helicopters-carry-out-strikes-on-enemy-positions-1117275999.html
Watch Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Carry Out Strikes on Enemy Positions
Watch Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Carry Out Strikes on Enemy Positions
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the area of Severodonetsk.
2024-03-12T09:59+0000
2024-03-12T09:59+0000
2024-03-12T09:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
mi-28
ukraine
attack
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117277139_91:0:1343:704_1920x0_80_0_0_90995b4746368b11a6c4d6944330ca8f.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the area of Severodonetsk. According to the ministry, all targets were destroyed as a result of the combat operation.The Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter's primary role is to provide close air support, engage enemy ground targets, and conduct reconnaissance missions. It is armed with a 30 mm cannon and can carry a variety of air-to-ground missiles, rocket pods, and guided bombs, enabling it to engage a wide range of targets.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117277139_248:0:1187:704_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd77add21948ed5424f012faf2f6bae.jpg
Russian Mi-28 helicopters carry out strikes on enemy strongholds and manpower
Sputnik International
Russian Mi-28 helicopters carry out strikes on enemy strongholds and manpower
2024-03-12T09:59+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian mi-28 helicopters, enemy positions, mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes, severodonetsk
russian mi-28 helicopters, enemy positions, mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes, severodonetsk
Watch Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Carry Out Strikes on Enemy Positions
Russia’s Mi-28, also known as the Night Hunter, is a modern attack helicopter designed for various combat missions, including reconnaissance, escort, and engaging ground targets. It features advanced avionics, powerful armament, and stealth capabilities, making it a potent asset for the Russian military.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the area of Severodonetsk. According to the ministry, all targets were destroyed as a result of the combat operation.
The Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter's primary role is to provide close air support, engage enemy ground targets, and conduct reconnaissance missions. It is armed with a 30 mm cannon and can carry a variety of air-to-ground missiles, rocket pods, and guided bombs, enabling it to engage a wide range of targets.