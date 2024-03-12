https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/watch-russian-mi-28-helicopters-carry-out-strikes-on-enemy-positions-1117275999.html

Watch Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Carry Out Strikes on Enemy Positions

Watch Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Carry Out Strikes on Enemy Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the area of Severodonetsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Mi-28 helicopters carrying out strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the area of Severodonetsk. According to the ministry, all targets were destroyed as a result of the combat operation.The Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter's primary role is to provide close air support, engage enemy ground targets, and conduct reconnaissance missions. It is armed with a 30 mm cannon and can carry a variety of air-to-ground missiles, rocket pods, and guided bombs, enabling it to engage a wide range of targets.

