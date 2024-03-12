https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/when-it-rains-it-pours-legal-probe-hits-boeing-1117269297.html
When It Rains, It Pours: Legal Probe Hits Boeing
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including the DOJ investigating Boeing.
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who shares his perspective on numerous topics, including Biden's MSNBC interview, the situation at the Southern Border, Trump's opposition to banning TikTok, and the DOJ's investigation into Boeing.The second hour starts with Dan Kovalik, a human rights lawyer, talking about the unfolding situation in Haiti, including Americans fleeing the country.In the final segment, The Final Countdown spoke to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the recent claim from CNN and The New York Times about the accusation that Russia was on the verge of using nuclear weapons in 2022.
When It Rains, It Pours: Legal Probe Hits Boeing
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including the DOJ investigating Boeing.
The first hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who shares his perspective on numerous topics, including Biden's MSNBC interview, the situation at the Southern Border, Trump's opposition to banning TikTok, and the DOJ's investigation into Boeing.
The second hour starts with Dan Kovalik, a human rights lawyer, talking about the unfolding situation in Haiti, including Americans fleeing the country.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown spoke to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the recent claim from CNN and The New York Times about the accusation that Russia was on the verge of using nuclear weapons in 2022.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM