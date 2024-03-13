https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/biden-docs-case-washington-targets-tiktok-boeing-audit--1117292276.html
Biden Docs Case, Washington Targets TikTok, Boeing Audit
Do links between Boeing’s defense team and those who protected Jeffrey Epstein reveal something sinister about the Department of Justice?
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss renewed efforts to drum up support in Washington for Ukraine funding, White House efforts to make Joe Biden a wartime president, what to make of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to Turkey, and the Director of National Intelligence's annual threats report.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine Bulletin Chris Garaffa discusses Google permitting scams in its search results, the explosion of AI-powered websites promoting fake news, what to expect tomorrow as the House votes on forcing a sale of TikTok, and the ways Apple is lobbying Washington to avoid regulation.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Hur on his investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents, the small group of senators challenging military aid to Israel, a mass layoff of RNC members as former President Donald Trump solidifies his takeover, the release of a Biden budget proposal and whether it is dead on arrival, inflation back on the rise, and whether the Democrats have run out of ways to criticize Republicans.Aviation consulting firm founder Keith Mackey discusses how to understand the early results of an FAA audit of the production processes of Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems, what these news stories of multiple Boeing malfunctions mean, and what we should see next from Boeing and the FAA.The Misfits also discuss the resignation of Haiti's prime minister, the White House official facing some #MeToo allegations, and the alleged suicide of a Boeing whistleblower.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Docs Case, Washington Targets TikTok, Boeing Audit
04:20 GMT 13.03.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 13.03.2024)
Do links between Boeing’s defense team and those who protected Jeffrey Epstein reveal something sinister about the Department of Justice?
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss renewed efforts to drum up support in Washington for Ukraine funding, White House efforts to make Joe Biden a wartime president, what to make of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to Turkey, and the Director of National Intelligence's annual threats report.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine Bulletin Chris Garaffa discusses Google permitting scams in its search results, the explosion of AI-powered websites promoting fake news, what to expect tomorrow as the House votes on forcing a sale of TikTok, and the ways Apple is lobbying Washington to avoid regulation.
Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Hur on his investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the small group of senators challenging military aid to Israel, a mass layoff of RNC members as former President Donald Trump solidifies his takeover, the release of a Biden budget proposal and whether it is dead on arrival, inflation back on the rise, and whether the Democrats have run out of ways to criticize Republicans.
Aviation consulting firm founder Keith Mackey discusses how to understand the early results of an FAA audit of the production processes of Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems, what these news stories of multiple Boeing malfunctions mean, and what we should see next from Boeing and the FAA.
The Misfits also discuss the resignation of Haiti’s prime minister, the White House official facing some #MeToo allegations, and the alleged suicide of a Boeing whistleblower.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
